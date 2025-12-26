Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

Fa La Laaawd!

Ah yes, that wonderful time of year where we unwrap the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, exchange gifts with loved ones, and swoon over Santa’s favorites like Latto who stunned in a Christmas-themed birthday photoshoot ahead of the holiday.

Festive and fine, the “Go Girl” rapper continued her holiday tradition by donating gifts from trendy brands to her hometown of South Atlanta in the heart of Clayton County.

The benevolent baddie did her big one for her community, blessing more than 500 Atlanta families at the epic giveaway for her Win Some Give Some foundation.

In collaboration with Amazon, Apple, and Sims, Latto made the holidays even happier for households across Clayton County, which declared Dec. 18 “Latto Day” and awarded her a key to the city.

Latto’s mom, Misti Pitts, and sister, Brooklyn Nikole, accompanied Latto for the family-friendly event that brought some holly jolly Christmas cheer to ClayCo.

With flicks and photos going viral, fans congratulated the “Somebody” stunner, not only because she gave back to the babies, but because they think she’s expecting one of her own.

As previously reported, pregnancy predictions started in October when social media sleuths claimed Latto had a baby bump showing onstage at the Force Festival in Japan.

Between Latto seemingly soft-launching her long-rumored relationship with 21 Savage, the beachside baecation photos, and his lyrics about pulling a Russell Wilson on someone in cheetah print, fans claimed the conception commotion wasn’t a reach.

Naturally, social media launched an investigation after seeing the latest photos and video of Latto from her foundation’s event.

*zooms in*

Based on a preliminary investigation, the internet concluded that Latto was, indeed, pregnant but we’re not too sure based on the hitmaking rapper’s viral birthday sleigh.

Do you think Big Mama is about to be a mama? If so, what would you gift Latto at her birthday shower? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of swoon-worthy sleigh belles on the flip.