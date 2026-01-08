[VIDEO] Mathew Knowles Raises Questions in Beyoncé Music Theft Case

Source: The Madd Hatta Show / Majic 102.1

Kelvin, Evans, the man accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé music appeared in court this week and pleaded not guilty, but new questions are emerging about the high-profile case. Prosecutors allege the theft happened in July 2025 while Beyoncé was in Atlanta during her Cowboy Carter tour, when a rental vehicle used by members of her tour team was broken into. Authorities say hard drives, laptops, show plans, and other materials were taken from the vehicle.

According to investigators, some of the stolen property has since been recovered, but the unreleased music files remain missing. The suspect made a virtual court appearance and is facing multiple charges as the case proceeds. Law enforcement has not confirmed whether the missing music was copied, sold, or leaked, leaving uncertainty around the true scope of the alleged theft and its potential impact on Beyoncé’s work.

Adding to the intrigue, Mathew Knowles publicly questioned the details of the case during a recent conversation with Madd Hatta on Majic 102.1. Knowles said parts of the story surrounding the alleged theft don’t seem to add up, fueling speculation among fans and industry insiders as the investigation and court process continue.

Check out what he had to say below.

