BossMan Dlow and Yung Miami Bring “Motion Party Tour” to Raleigh

Source: Birthday Bash ATL 2024 / R1

BossMan Dlow and Yung Miami are officially taking the party on the road.

The pair just announced the “Motion Party Tour,” and Raleigh is officially on the list. The tour announcement comes as BossMan Dlow continues one of the hottest breakout runs in hip-hop, fueled by viral records, sold-out performances, and the massive success of “Motion Party.”

The song has become one of Dlow’s biggest hits to date, blowing up across TikTok and Instagram while climbing the Billboard charts.

The tour also follows the release of Dlow’s latest album Chicken Talkin Bastard, which dropped in April and features appearances from DaBaby, Trey Songz, and YK Niece.

Yung Miami is joining the tour fresh off dropping her summer hit, Spend Dat.

June 13 – Houston, TX

June 19 – Denver, CO

July 5 – Atlanta, GA

July 11 – Charlotte, NC

July 12 – Raleigh, NC

July 18 – Washington, DC

July 19 – Baltimore, MD

July 25 – Brooklyn, NY

July 26 – Philadelphia, PA

Aug. 1 – Chicago, IL

Aug. 2 – Detroit, MI

Aug. 8 – Miami, FL

Aug. 15 – New Orleans, LA

Aug. 16 – Birmingham, AL

Aug. 22 – Dallas, TX

Aug. 23 – Austin, TX

Aug. 29 – Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 30 – Phoenix, AZ

How to Grab Tickets

Tickets for The Motion Party tour go on sale through a venue/artist presale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. General sales will begin on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.