Social Media Erupts Over Nicki Minaj Cozying Up To Trump At D.C. Summit, Spirals Into MAGA Minaj Mayhem

Social media is ABLAZE over Nicki Minaj going full MAGA, holding Trump’s hand, and declaring that she’s “probably his No. 1 fan” during a baffling appearance at the Trump Account Summit in Washington D.C.

Dressed in a dramatic white fur coat, the ‘Anaconda’ rapper gushed about how much she loves Trump before addressing the public backlash in response to her admiration for the president, insisting that won’t affect her views.

“I will say that I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj said. “And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

She went on to say she would not allow Trump’s critics to “get away with bullying him and the smear campaigns. It’s not going to work.”

“He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen,” she added.

At that point, it was clear Nicki guzzled the entire pitcher of MAGA Kool-Aid before being presented with a shiny new Trump Gold Card granting her U.S. residency.

There also were loud rumblings that these shameless MAGA shenanigans are a calculated plea for pardons for you-know-who and you-know-who.

With her legacy in shambles, social media erupted with backlash from ex-fans, forever-fans, never-fans, frustrated fans, Cardi fans, and everyone else across the internet.

Nicki’s response to the backlash?

Yep, all the way MAGA. 100%.

