Short-Handed UNC Overwhelmed in Rivalry Loss to NC State

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty

UNC entered its rivalry matchup already at a disadvantage. By the end of the night, that gap showed in a big way.

The 16th-ranked Tar Heels fell 82-58 to NC State in a game that quickly got out of hand. Without two of their most important players, UNC struggled to find consistency on either end of the floor.

Missing Star Power

Most notably, UNC played without freshman phenom Caleb Wilson and center Henri Veesaar. Wilson is dealing with a left-hand injury. Meanwhile, Veesaar remains sidelined with a lower-body issue.

Love Local? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Together, the duo averages 36.2 points and 18.4 rebounds per game. As a result, North Carolina was missing its top two scorers and rebounders. That absence was evident from the opening minutes.

Without Wilson’s scoring punch and Veesaar’s interior presence, the Tar Heels lacked rhythm. Additionally, they struggled to control the glass and defend inside.

NC State Takes Control Early

On the other side, NC State wasted no time taking advantage.

First-year head coach Will Wade saw his team jump ahead and never look back. The Wolfpack controlled the tempo. They forced turnovers and converted them into easy points.

Quadir Copeland led the way with 20 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and four steals. Consequently, NC State built a comfortable lead that continued to grow.

The victory marked the Wolfpack’s largest win over UNC since 1962. For a rivalry game, the margin was striking.

No Answers for the Tar Heels

However, the bigger story centered on UNC’s limited lineup.

The Tar Heels struggled to generate offense. They also failed to slow down NC State’s transition game. Even when they created opportunities, shots did not fall consistently.

Furthermore, the lack of depth became more noticeable as the game progressed. UNC simply could not match NC State’s energy or execution.

Looking Ahead

Ultimately, this loss highlights how vital Wilson and Veesaar are to the Tar Heels’ success.

If UNC hopes to remain competitive in the ACC race, it will need both stars back on the floor soon. Until then, games like this serve as a reminder that even ranked teams can falter when key pieces are missing.

Read the full story here.