Benevolent Bardi! Cardi B Reacts To VIP Visit From Nicki Minaj’s Sister Ming Li: ‘She Needs Guidance’

The Bronx rap superstar recently addressed the chatter surrounding Ming Li, the younger sister of Nicki Minaj, popping up at her concert in Houston and even sitting in Cardi’s VIP section. The unexpected sighting had social media doing what it does best… debating, dissecting, and dragging the situation into full-blown discourse.

But according to Cardi, the internet was way more pressed about it than she ever was.

During a recent livestream, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper got candid with friends and explained why she refused to turn the moment into a messy situation. Instead of reacting with shade or pettiness, Cardi said she chose to approach it with maturity.

For her, it really came down to perspective.

Cardi explained that she sees Ming Li as a young woman who doesn’t deserve to be caught up in drama that has nothing to do with her personally.

“I feel like she’s a young girl,” Cardi said during the stream, explaining why she had no interest in playing into any tension.

The rapper made it clear that there’s no beef from her side and that she’s currently in a much better headspace than she was in previous years. According to Cardi, taking time to pause and think before reacting has completely changed the way she handles situations

“I feel like life right now is so beautiful and I feel like being kind has taken me. I’ve been so kind and I just been over like thinking, before I react and stuff like that and I feel like that’s paying off,” Cardi explained.

She continued by breaking down exactly why she wasn’t about to embarrass anyone who showed up simply to see her perform.

“I’m not going to play somebody, like if somebody comes to see me and there’s no issue, I don’t want to play nobody in their face and try to be funny if they not on that type of timing.”

In other words, if someone pulls up peacefully, she’s keeping the same energy. Very much Libra energy.

As we previously reported, Ming Li had already addressed the backlash herself after social media started questioning why she would attend Cardi’s show, considering the long-running tension between her sister and the Bronx rapper.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ming defended her decision and basically told folks to relax. She suggested that family drama shouldn’t dictate every personal decision and encouraged people to move past the divisive narratives fans love to create online.

Of course, the internet still had plenty to say.

One user wrote on Threads, “As she should, her sister turned her back on her publicly, called her a clown, and all types of other ish.”

Another fan had a very different take, posting, “I don’t care how bad I hate my sister, I’m never pulling up to their opp’s concert.”

And one user posed a question that had people laughing in the replies: “What rap girls concert can she attend then because her sister hates all the good rappers.”

Messy or not, one thing seems clear: Cardi B isn’t trying to add more chaos to the situation. These days, she’s choosing calm over clapbacks. And honestly, that might be the biggest plot twist of all.

