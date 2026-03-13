Raleigh’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns March 14

Source: Downtown Indy

Downtown Raleigh is getting ready to celebrate Irish culture and community as the 41st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

This year’s parade will begin at 10 a.m., but organizers encourage attendees to arrive early. Streets along the parade route will close starting at 8 a.m., so those planning to watch should plan ahead to secure a good viewing spot.

The parade route will look slightly different this year. Participants will assemble near the 100 block of Hillsborough Street, just west of the North Carolina State Capitol.

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From there, the parade will travel west along Hillsborough Street until it reaches Glenwood Avenue. It will then turn right onto Glenwood Avenue and continue north to Lane Street, where the parade will officially end.

A Celebration for the Whole Community

Each year, the parade brings thousands of spectators downtown to celebrate Irish heritage and traditions. The event features a variety of groups and performers, including Irish dancers, marching bands, skaters, community groups, dogs, and more.

While rooted in Irish culture, the celebration welcomes people from all backgrounds to take part in the festivities and enjoy the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.