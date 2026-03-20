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Zonnique Brings Her “BEST” on Morning Hustle

Zonnique recently stopped by the Morning Hustle to drop some major updates. From celebrating a major milestone to checking the rumors about her dating life, the singer, actress, and proud mom held nothing back.

Stepping Into a New Era with “Best”

Entering a new decade, Zonnique celebrated her 30th birthday by blessing the community with fresh music. She opened up about her highly anticipated new single, “Best.” Embracing her true Pisces energy, she shared how reaching 30 pushed her to release a project that deeply reflects her personal evolution as an artist and a woman.

Navigating Motherhood

Zonnique noted how motherhood has completely shifted her perspective. She spoke on balancing screen time for her child and stepping into a mature phase of life, while relying on her siblings for much-needed babysitting support.



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Defending the Family Name

When it comes to her family, Zonnique does not play. She addressed recent drama, including the family’s reaction to 50 Cent and the resulting diss tracks from brothers King and Domani. Fiercely defending her mother, she explained how the family tackles rumors together through their private group chat. She also emphasized her protective nature over her younger sister, Heiress, ensuring she stays shielded from industry negativity.

Setting the Record Straight on Dating

For anyone trying to slide into her DMs, take notes. Zonnique quickly shut down recent dating rumors, confirming she is happily single. She made it clear that she prefers to date outside the entertainment industry to protect her peace.

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Zonnique Talks Motherhood, Family Diss Tracks, & New Single 'Best' was originally published on themorninghustle.com