Why Is the Pollen So Bad in Raleigh?

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Unfortunately for those of us with allergies, pollen season in Raleigh is back, and it’s coming through strong!

Here’s why it feels especially bad in the Triangle every spring:

Raleigh Has A TON of Trees

One of the biggest reasons is the number of trees in the area. Raleigh and the surrounding Triangle are known for dense tree coverage, and when spring arrives, many of those trees release pollen at the same time.

Common culprits include oak, pine, hickory, and maple trees.

Pine Trees Play a Major Role

The Triangle has a large number of pine trees, and they produce significant amounts of pollen. While it’s not always the biggest trigger for allergies, it contributes to the overall volume of pollen in the air, making conditions feel worse.

Warm Weather Triggers a Surge

Temperature swings also play a role. In North Carolina, pollen season can begin as early as late February, but warmer days accelerate the process. When temperatures suddenly rise, trees respond by releasing more pollen at once.

Raleigh Is in Peak Season

Spring is the height of pollen season in central North Carolina. Tree pollen typically peaks from late March into early April and can continue through May.

Raleigh’s pollen problem stems from a combination of factors: a high number of trees, heavy pine pollen, changing weather patterns, and longer growing seasons.