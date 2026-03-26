Happy Birthday Juvenile: Celebrating the Hits That Still Go Crazy

Source: General / Juvenile & Mannie Fresh

Hip-hop is showing love today as we celebrate the birthday of New Orleans legend Juvenile, a key figure in shaping Southern rap and putting Cash Money Records on the map.

From the late ‘90s into the early 2000s, his hits became part of the culture. His energy, bounce sound, and signature flow helped define an era.

The Hits We Still Love

Here are some of the classic Juvenile records that still hit every time:

Back That Azz Up – Arguably his biggest record, still guaranteed to turn up any party

– Arguably his biggest record, still guaranteed to turn up any party Slow Motion – A smooth anthem that showed his versatility

– A smooth anthem that showed his versatility Ha – A defining track from the Cash Money era with a unique flow

– A defining track from the Cash Money era with a unique flow 400 Degreez – A street classic that helped cement his legacy

– A street classic that helped cement his legacy Set It Off – A high-energy record that still rings off in clubs

– A high-energy record that still rings off in clubs Rodeo – A fan favorite that kept the bounce sound alive

Juvenile’s 1998 album 400 Degreez remains one of the most influential Southern rap albums of all time, helping Cash Money rise to dominance and influencing generations of artists after him.

A Lasting Legacy

Decades later, Juvenile’s music still gets heavy play, especially in the South. Whether it’s a throwback party, a DJ set, or a random night out, his records continue to bring energy and nostalgia.

So today, we celebrate the man who gave us some of the most iconic anthems in hip-hop.

Happy Birthday, Juvenile!