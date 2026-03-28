Raleigh has landed in the top 25 Best Places to Live in the U.S., according to a new report from Niche.



The website publishes rankings of top neighborhoods and schools, and this year, they ranked Raleigh No. 22 on their 2026 Best Places to Live list, released Monday, March 23rd. The ranking includes 230 U.S. cities with at least 100,000 residents, and factors in school quality, crime rates, housing trends, employment, and access to amenities when determining livability. 2026 is Raleigh’s second year in a row coming in at the 22nd position, as it ranked in the same spot in 2025.



Niche gave Raleigh A grades in public schools, diversity, nightlife, outdoor activities, health and fitness, and being good for families. The city earned B grades in jobs, commute, weather, and housing. Cost of living and crime and safety came in at C grades.



“Raleigh was ranked #22 in 2025 and 2026, holding a strong mix of diversity, high resident satisfaction, and a well-educated population,” Niche spokesperson Zach Chatham said in an interview with News & Observer. “It also stands out for being especially family-friendly, with great schools and easy access to parks and outdoor activities,” he added.



Raleigh was the only North Carolina city to crack the top 25, but it wasn’t the only one on the list. Durham came in at No. 50, followed by Charlotte at No. 55, Greensboro at No. 62, Winston-Salem at No. 83, Wilmington at No. 88, and High Point at No. 93.



The ranking adds to a growing list of national recognition for the city, reinforcing what many residents already know: that Raleigh is one of the Southeast’s most dynamic places to call home. The full rankings are available at Niche.com.





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