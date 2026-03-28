Kanye West Releases Twelfth Studio Album Bully

Source: (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) / (Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

After years of delays, Kanye West officially released his twelfth studio album Bully on Spotify Saturday morning, March 28.

Bully is the rapper’s first solo project since Donda 2 in 2022. He released the album through YZY and Gamma and the project features appearances from Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, André Troutman, Peso Pluma, and Don Toliver. West also dropped a music video for one of the album’s tracks called “Father” featuring Travis Scott, which his wife Bianca Censori directed.



The final streaming version of the album arrived with 18 tracks, which was slightly shorter than the 20-track version fans had expected based on earlier previews of it. New features from Don Toliver and Peso Pluma appear on “Circles” and “Last Breath,” while some names from earlier versions were removed.



Kanye West is set to bring the album to the stage with a global tour running from April to August 2026, with stops across the United States, Europe, and Asia.



Source: Gary Hershorn / Getty

Bully is available now on Spotify.