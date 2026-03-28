Druski’s biggest hit might be his biggest controversy after his viral “conservative woman” sketch had big mad MAGA leadersship like Sen. Ted Cruz reacting. As critics complained about the whiteface wizardry, misinformation is flying, including speculation the “Coulda Been” comedian dropped some swirly throwback photos like the big joker.

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As BOSSIP previously reported, Druski popped out as a blonde-haired, blue-eyed “conservative woman” with pyrotechnics, prayer hands, and pink athleisure on Wednesday, March 25. He captured the social media influencer-to-political figure pipeline with an unsettling certainty that still has fans laughing.

Some of the memorable moments include demanding an “organic” pup cup for a purse puppy rocking pink like Druski, praying for the protection of “our white men and boys” while a Black security guard seriously side-eyes, and creepily staring directly into the camera and into your soul.

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Like all of the 31-year-old’s sketches, Druski goes in with a character study that is funny because it feels familiar. In three days, the video racked up more than 160 million views on X, formerly Twitter, and more than 5 million likes on Instagram. Countless comments claimed he nailed the vibe of right-wing women who orbit the MAGA movement.

Fans called out comparisons to Mar-a-Lago ladies like White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt or recently fired DHS secretary, Kristi Noem. However, conservatives are furious because they claim Druski’s conservative character is supposed to be new TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk. Even Grok reportedly got them confused when the sketch first took over social media. The sketch never names one specific muse, but critics are calling it out for seemingly mocking the widow just a few months after her husband’s killing.

While the country eagerly awaits an end to the federal government shutdown, even Ted Cruz found time to enter the chat. The Texas senator commented that the sketch was “beneath contempt.” Doesn’t he have another flight to catch?

Despite conservatives’ claims that their political opponents are “snowflakes” who can’t take an offensive “joke,” like racist ape images of Barack and Michelle Obama, they’re dragging Druski. And several social media users called out the double standard.

Check out more conservative crashouts and Druski seemingly reacting by hitting the UNO reverse on the backlash after the flip.