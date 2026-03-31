“Speed a Little, Lose a Lot” Campaign Begins in NC

Source: Radio ONE / General

Drivers across North Carolina can expect to see an increased police presence on highways as a statewide anti-speeding campaign gets underway.

The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program has launched its “Speed a Little, Lose a Lot” initiative. Its aim is to reduce dangerous driving habits and remind motorists of the risks tied to speeding.

Increased Enforcement Across the State

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the campaign includes more patrols and checkpoints now through April 5. Law enforcement agencies statewide will focus on identifying and stopping drivers who exceed speed limits.

Officials say the goal is to curb behaviors that often lead to serious crashes and fatalities.

“Speeding is not just a bad habit — it’s a dangerous choice that puts everyone on the road at risk,” said GHSP Director Mark Ezzell. “This campaign reminds drivers that even going a few miles over the speed limit can have devastating consequences.”

Authorities emphasize that speed limits are designed to protect drivers, passengers, and pedestrians alike.

“Speed limits exist for a reason — they protect everyone on our roads,” said Col. Freddy Johnson Jr., commander of the N.C. State Highway Patrol. “When drivers stay within those limits, they give themselves more time to react and help prevent crashes before they happen. Speeding takes that margin for error away and puts everyone on the road at risk. Every time a driver gets behind the wheel, they make a choice, and choosing to follow the law can make all the difference.”

Officials note that higher speeds make it harder for drivers to maintain control and significantly increase stopping distance.

Drivers are encouraged to stay alert, follow posted speed limits, and make safe choices behind the wheel.

Read the full report here.