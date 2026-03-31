Remembering Nipsey Hussle 7 Years After His Passing

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Today marks seven years since the passing of Nipsey Hussle, a loss that continues to be felt across hip-hop and beyond.

On March 31, 2019, the Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur, and community leader was killed outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. He was just 33 years old. In the years since, his impact has only grown stronger.

More Than Music

While Nipsey built a respected music career with projects like Victory Lap, his influence reached far beyond the studio. He became known for investing in his community, creating opportunities, and encouraging ownership and financial literacy.

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From opening businesses in his neighborhood to supporting STEM programs and local initiatives, Nipsey consistently put his words into action. His approach to business and music helped redefine what success could look like in hip-hop.

Lauren London and Keeping His Legacy Alive

Nipsey’s longtime partner, Lauren London, has played a major role in preserving and honoring his legacy.

Over the years, she has spoken publicly about grief, healing, and continuing Nipsey’s mission. Whether through interviews, public appearances, or quiet moments of remembrance, London has remained a central figure in keeping his name and message alive.

In Los Angeles, a stretch of Crenshaw and Slauson, near his Marathon store, was officially renamed Nipsey Hussle Square in his honor.

Seven years later, his legacy isn’t just remembered, it’s still being lived out.