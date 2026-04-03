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Outfits for Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour in Raleigh

Heading to Cardi B’s Raleigh show? Here are the top “Drama School” and Bodega Baddie outfit ideas to help you stand out.

Published on April 3, 2026

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Cardi B Am I The Drama Houston
Source: Radio ONE / 97.9 The Box

If you’re heading to see Cardi B at the Little Miss Drama Tour in Raleigh, it’s time to plan the fit.

The show hits the Lenovo Center on April 11 at 7:30 PM, with doors opening at 6:30 PM. With Cardi’s tour being her first arena run in years, expect full production, bold fashion, and “that girl” energy all night.

Here’s a guide on what to wear to Big Bardi’s big night.

7 Cardi B "Little Miss Drama" Tour Outfit Ideas For The Girls Who Plan To Serve
Source: Courtesy of Missguided / Courtesy of Missguided

“Drama School” — The Main Theme

The overall vibe for this tour is giving sexy school girl meets high-fashion drama.

Think:

  • Plaid mini skirts
  • Corsets or fitted blazers
  • Knee-high socks or thigh-high boots
  • Button-ups styled unbuttoned just enough
  • Glasses for the aesthetic (even if they fake)

This look is all about mixing preppy + bold + confident.

Bodega Baddie Energy

2025 Global Citizen Festival
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Another wave you’re seeing all over social (especially TikTok) is the “Bodega Baddie” look — inspired by Cardi’s NYC roots and her song “Bodega Baddie.”

This vibe is more:

  • Crop tops or tanks
  • Low-rise jeans or cargos
  • Timbs or sneakers
  • Hoop earrings (mandatory)
  • Slick ponytail or bussdown

It’s effortless, but still that girl.

Other Outfit Ideas You’ll See

If you want to switch it up, here are other looks trending for this tour:

1. Pretty & Petty

Cardi B on Call Her Daddy
Source: Call Her Daddy / Call Her Daddy
  • Pink everything
  • Feathers, fur, or sparkles
  • Heels + mini bag
  • Soft glam but still bold

2. Rich Girl Drama

  • Bodycon dresses
  • Statement heels
  • Designer-inspired looks
  • Hair laid, nails done

3. Video Vixen

  • Cut-out bodysuits
  • Mesh, leather, or latex
  • Thigh-high boots
  • Dramatic makeup

Either way, make sure you put it on!

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