Outfits for Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour in Raleigh

Source: Radio ONE / 97.9 The Box

If you’re heading to see Cardi B at the Little Miss Drama Tour in Raleigh, it’s time to plan the fit.

The show hits the Lenovo Center on April 11 at 7:30 PM, with doors opening at 6:30 PM. With Cardi’s tour being her first arena run in years, expect full production, bold fashion, and “that girl” energy all night.

Here’s a guide on what to wear to Big Bardi’s big night.

Source: Courtesy of Missguided / Courtesy of Missguided

“Drama School” — The Main Theme

The overall vibe for this tour is giving sexy school girl meets high-fashion drama.

Think:

Plaid mini skirts

Corsets or fitted blazers

Knee-high socks or thigh-high boots

Button-ups styled unbuttoned just enough

Glasses for the aesthetic (even if they fake)

This look is all about mixing preppy + bold + confident.

Bodega Baddie Energy

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Another wave you’re seeing all over social (especially TikTok) is the “Bodega Baddie” look — inspired by Cardi’s NYC roots and her song “Bodega Baddie.”

This vibe is more:

Crop tops or tanks

Low-rise jeans or cargos

Timbs or sneakers

Hoop earrings (mandatory)

Slick ponytail or bussdown

It’s effortless, but still that girl.

Other Outfit Ideas You’ll See

If you want to switch it up, here are other looks trending for this tour:

1. Pretty & Petty

Source: Call Her Daddy / Call Her Daddy

Pink everything

Feathers, fur, or sparkles

Heels + mini bag

Soft glam but still bold

2. Rich Girl Drama

Bodycon dresses

Statement heels

Designer-inspired looks

Hair laid, nails done

3. Video Vixen

Cut-out bodysuits

Mesh, leather, or latex

Thigh-high boots

Dramatic makeup

Either way, make sure you put it on!