Outfits for Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour in Raleigh
If you’re heading to see Cardi B at the Little Miss Drama Tour in Raleigh, it’s time to plan the fit.
The show hits the Lenovo Center on April 11 at 7:30 PM, with doors opening at 6:30 PM. With Cardi’s tour being her first arena run in years, expect full production, bold fashion, and “that girl” energy all night.
Here’s a guide on what to wear to Big Bardi’s big night.
“Drama School” — The Main Theme
The overall vibe for this tour is giving sexy school girl meets high-fashion drama.
Think:
- Plaid mini skirts
- Corsets or fitted blazers
- Knee-high socks or thigh-high boots
- Button-ups styled unbuttoned just enough
- Glasses for the aesthetic (even if they fake)
This look is all about mixing preppy + bold + confident.
Bodega Baddie Energy
Another wave you’re seeing all over social (especially TikTok) is the “Bodega Baddie” look — inspired by Cardi’s NYC roots and her song “Bodega Baddie.”
This vibe is more:
- Crop tops or tanks
- Low-rise jeans or cargos
- Timbs or sneakers
- Hoop earrings (mandatory)
- Slick ponytail or bussdown
It’s effortless, but still that girl.
Other Outfit Ideas You’ll See
If you want to switch it up, here are other looks trending for this tour:
1. Pretty & Petty
- Pink everything
- Feathers, fur, or sparkles
- Heels + mini bag
- Soft glam but still bold
2. Rich Girl Drama
- Bodycon dresses
- Statement heels
- Designer-inspired looks
- Hair laid, nails done
3. Video Vixen
- Cut-out bodysuits
- Mesh, leather, or latex
- Thigh-high boots
- Dramatic makeup
Either way, make sure you put it on!