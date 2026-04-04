Lenovo Center Is Getting a Full Glow-Up — Here’s What Else Coming

Raleigh’s Lenovo Center is about to look different inside and out.

The Carolina Hurricanes and NC State announced the final proposed phases of the arena’s $300 million renovation project this week. The plans include a redesigned exterior, new grand lobby entrances on the east and west sides, a beer hall and restaurant on the south side open every day, an expanded team store, a redone arena club, and updated bathrooms and concourses on the first and second levels.

The Centennial Authority, which owns the building, still has to approve the scope and budget. This approval is especially important with construction costs on the rise.

For fans who catch concerts, comedy shows, and different events like Disney on Ice at Lenovo Center, this matters. The venue hosts hundreds of events a year beyond hockey and basketball. As a result, its upgrades will level up the experience across the board.

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Phase one of the renovation is still ongoing, with changes like a new view bar on the third floor and bunker suites on the arena level among the changes already open to the public since mid-February. This summer, the center will also reconfigure 100-level seats to boost capacity. For that work, the center is planning a closure of eight weeks in July and August.

Opened in 1999 and sitting next to Carter-Finley Stadium, Lenovo Center is also at the center of an even larger development push. The Hurricanes have separate plans to privately develop up to 80 acres of surrounding parking lots into decks and a tailgate zone. In addition, there will also be a music venue, and office and retail space.

NC State athletics director Boo Corrigan called the renovation “a thoughtful approach to improving the experience” for Wolfpack fans. Philip Isley, chairman of the Centennial Authority, said the enhancements would help Raleigh continue drawing top entertainment.

No timeline has been announced for the final phases pending board approval yet.