Kinston Chick-Fil-A Worker Finds $10K in Bathroom, Returns It

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houston

An 18-year-old employee at a Kinston Chick-fil-A is being praised after turning in nearly $10,000 he found during his shift.

Discovery Inside the Restaurant

Jaydon Cintron said he came across two white envelopes while on a break in the men’s restroom.

“They were on the floor next to the toilet. My first thought was just like… okay, no, this isn’t happening,” Cintron told WITN. “Something is wrong.”

Inside the envelopes was a total of $9,833. One was labeled from First Citizens Bank containing $5,000 and another from Truist Bank with $4,333.

Choosing to Do the Right Thing

Despite the large amount of cash, Cintron said keeping it was never an option.

“That’s not what Jesus would’ve done. That’s not what God would’ve wanted,” Cintron said.

Police and restaurant staff initially tried to identify the owner using security footage but were unsuccessful.

Owner Comes Forward

Kinston Police later confirmed that the owner of the money came forward to claim it.

“A lot of people will… unfortunately, take that money and run with it,” said Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette. “Kudos to that employee at Chick-fil-A. He definitely deserves a reward.”

Reward and Recognition

The man who lost the money offered Cintron a $500 reward for returning it. At first, the teen declined, saying he didn’t expect anything in return for doing what he believed was right.

After being encouraged multiple times, he eventually accepted the reward.

Restaurant owner John McPhaul praised Cintron’s actions.

”True leadership, you know, true integrity is doing the right thing when no one is watching,“ McPhaul said. ”Jaydon did that in this case, and he should be commended for it.”

Read the full story on WRAL.