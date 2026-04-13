It’s National Peach Cobbler Day! Here’s RoyalTea’s Recipe

April 13 is National Peach Cobbler Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a warm, homemade dessert that’s been a staple in Southern kitchens for generations.

Whether you like it fresh out the oven or topped with vanilla ice cream, today is the perfect excuse to make your own.

Classic Peach Cobbler Recipe

Ingredients

For the filling:

5–6 fresh peaches (or 4 cups canned peaches, drained)

¾ cup sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

2 teaspoons cornstarch

For the crust:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Prepare the peaches:

In a bowl, mix peaches with sugar, brown sugar, lemon juice, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cornstarch. Stir until everything is well coated. Love Lifestyle? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Make the batter:

In a separate bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Slowly add in the milk and mix until smooth. Assemble the cobbler:

Pour the melted butter into a baking dish. Add the batter evenly over the butter — do not stir. Then spoon the peach mixture on top. Bake:

Place in the oven and bake for 40–45 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the edges are bubbling. Cool and serve:

Let it sit for about 10 minutes before serving. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream if you want to take it to the next level.

So whether you’re baking from scratch or grabbing a slice from your favorite local spot, today is all about indulging in something sweet.