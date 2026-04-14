Sade, Wu-Tang, Queen Latifah Make Rock & Roll Hall of Fame As New Edition Gets Denied

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The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has chosen their 2026 inductees, and the list includes a cross-section of artists from various genres. Wu-Tang Clan, Luther Vandross, Sade, Oasis, Billy Idol, Phil Collins, Joy Division/New Order and Iron Maiden join this year’s class.

Ten others were chosen for their overall contributions to music, including Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Afrobeats pioneer Fela Kuti, and salsa queen Celia Cruz. Record executives Rick Rubin, who co-founded Def Jam with Russell Simmons, producer Arif Mardin, who produced much of Chaka Khan and Rufus’ early work, and songwriter Linda Creed were honored with the Musical Excellence award.

TV host Ed Sullivan was honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which was named after the visionary producer and Atlantic Records executive who helped bring Aretha Franklin to the forefront.

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Lionel Richie, who was inducted in 2022, and host Ryan Seacrest announced the inductees during a Hall of Fame-themed episode of American Idol on Monday night.

While this year’s class includes long-deserved artists (and opens up the door for a possible Sade appearance, who hasn’t performed in public since 2011), it also snubbed a group whose fans came out in support of their induction.

A fan vote to get New Edition into the Hall of Fame failed, despite generating over a million signatures. While arguably they don’t fit the main genre that the Hall honors, several other artists, including Vandross and Sade this year, would seem to also be outside its realm. Mariah Carey and Pink were among the artists nominated this year that didn’t make the cut.

Per the Hall, over 1200 previous inductees and music historians vote on the final group of artists with the aggregated fan vote counting as one ballot.

One disappointed fan was Wu-Tang’s Method Man, who took to social media to express his feelings about New Edition being left out.

“As a fan, and over the years, they became friends, then brothers,” Meth said. “I was really rooting for my guys. If we didn’t get it, I wanted them to get in. They truly deserve that. These dudes are excellent.

He continued, “And it’s not just the group New Edition but what they’ve done in the game. I mean, they made a move before Wu-Tang made a move, splintering into different groups and solo acts, just conquering the game from all angles. They deserve their flowers, and they really deserve to be in that Hall of Fame. I just want to make that known. I want to make that clear.”

He added, “I can say I’m heartbroken. They’re our Hall of Famers, regardless of if it’s rock and roll.”

Longtime NE choreographer Brooke Payne thanked Method Man, reposting the video to his followers, saying, “Thank you Cliff and CONGRATULATIONS to you and your guys. One Luv, fam.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on November 14, with the ceremony later airing on ABC and Disney in December.

Sade, Wu-Tang, Queen Latifah Make Rock & Roll Hall of Fame As New Edition Gets Denied was originally published on cassiuslife.com