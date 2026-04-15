Have You Filed? It’s National Tax Day

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

April 15 marks National Tax Day in the United States. It’s the deadline for most Americans to file their federal income taxes or request an extension.

For many, it’s a day filled with last-minute filings, double-checking numbers, and hoping for a refund. But it’s also an important reminder to stay on top of your finances.

What Happens on Tax Day?

Tax Day is the final day to:

File your federal tax return

Pay any taxes you owe

Request an extension if you need more time

If you’re not ready to file, you can submit an extension, which gives you until October to complete your return. However, any taxes owed are still due today.

Filing Late? Here’s What to Expect

Missing the deadline without filing or requesting an extension could lead to penalties and interest.

The IRS may charge:

A failure-to-file penalty

A failure-to-pay penalty

Interest on unpaid taxes

That’s why even if you can’t pay in full, experts recommend filing on time to avoid additional fees.

Tips for Last-Minute Filers

If you’re filing today, here are a few quick tips:

Double-check your information before submitting

Use trusted tax software or a professional if needed

Make sure your direct deposit details are correct for refunds

Keep copies of your documents for your records