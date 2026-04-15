Have You Filed? It’s National Tax Day
April 15 marks National Tax Day in the United States. It’s the deadline for most Americans to file their federal income taxes or request an extension.
For many, it’s a day filled with last-minute filings, double-checking numbers, and hoping for a refund. But it’s also an important reminder to stay on top of your finances.
What Happens on Tax Day?
Tax Day is the final day to:
- File your federal tax return
- Pay any taxes you owe
- Request an extension if you need more time
If you’re not ready to file, you can submit an extension, which gives you until October to complete your return. However, any taxes owed are still due today.
Filing Late? Here’s What to Expect
Missing the deadline without filing or requesting an extension could lead to penalties and interest.
The IRS may charge:
- A failure-to-file penalty
- A failure-to-pay penalty
- Interest on unpaid taxes
That’s why even if you can’t pay in full, experts recommend filing on time to avoid additional fees.
Tips for Last-Minute Filers
If you’re filing today, here are a few quick tips:
- Double-check your information before submitting
- Use trusted tax software or a professional if needed
- Make sure your direct deposit details are correct for refunds
- Keep copies of your documents for your records