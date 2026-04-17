Raleigh Mom Creates “Moms on Proms” to Support Teens With Autism

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As April marks Autism Awareness Month, one Raleigh mother is turning a difficult moment into a powerful movement aimed at inclusion and support.

Maxine Huggins, a local mom, is stepping up for her son after he faced rejection while trying to find a prom date. Her son, who is on the autism spectrum, asked several girls to attend prom with him but was turned down.

Instead of letting that moment define his experience, Huggins decided to create something bigger.

Turning Pain Into Purpose

Huggins launched an initiative called “Moms on Proms,” designed to support teens with autism and other special needs during prom season.

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The idea is simple but impactful. When a student doesn’t have a date, a mom or trusted support figure can step in as an escort. The goal is to make sure every teen feels comfortable, included, and celebrated during one of the biggest milestones of high school.

Creating a Special Prom Experience

With prom set for April 18, 2026, Huggins is planning a memorable send-off for her son, surrounded by family, love, and support.

She’s organizing a celebration before the event, complete with food, a supportive atmosphere, and a special highlight, a luxury car send-off, something her son is especially excited about.

A Bigger Mission

What started as a personal situation has quickly grown into something much larger.

Huggins hopes “Moms on Proms” can inspire other families and create more inclusive prom experiences for students who may otherwise feel left out.

She is also looking to connect with local media outlets in the Raleigh area to help share the story and bring more attention to the initiative.

During Autism Awareness Month, efforts like this highlight the importance of inclusion and community support. Huggins says her son is open to sharing his story in hopes of encouraging others and helping families who may be going through similar experiences.

For her, this is about more than one night; it’s about making sure no teen feels overlooked.