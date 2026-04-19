Cardi B Concludes “Little Miss Drama Tour” With Historic Finale

Source: Kevin Wong / Kevin Wong

Cardi B closed out her Little Miss Drama Tour Saturday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

She took to Instagram to express her gratitude for those who supported her along the way, including friends, family, celebrities, tour staff, and of course, Bardi Gang.

A Sold-Out Run From Start to Finish

Every single date on the tour sold out. All 35 arenas.

More than 430,000 tickets were sold, with the tour bringing in over $70 million. That makes it the highest-grossing debut arena tour by a female rapper in history.

For Cardi, this was her first full headlining arena tour and her first tour in six years. And she did it completely on her own.

No opening act. No co-headliner. Just her name on the marquee every night.

A Full Production Every Night

Each show delivered a full experience.

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Cardi performed a 37-song setlist, pulling from every era of her career, from “Bodak Yellow” to her latest records. The production matched the energy, featuring floating stages, pyrotechnics, a stripper pole carousel, and even a standout silver robot suit moment.

It wasn’t just a concert. It was a full production built around her brand.

From Doubt to Dominance

Leading up to the tour, Cardi faced criticism and questions about her career, especially surrounding delays with her album.

She answered all of that with results.

Her album Am I the Drama?, released in September 2025, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, moving 200,000 units in its first week. That momentum carried directly into the tour.

Presales quickly turned into sellouts, with 14 shows selling out before opening night, including multiple dates in New York and Atlanta.

Breaking Records Along the Way

One of the biggest moments came early in the run.

In February, Cardi became the first female rapper to sell out two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The shows lined up with NBA All-Star Weekend, turning her performances into one of the most talked-about events of the weekend.

Cardi B had a point to prove.

After years of doubt and delays, she delivered a fully sold-out arena run, broke records, and reminded everyone exactly where she stands in the game.

Find more about the tour here.

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