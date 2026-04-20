Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence Become Grandfathers
It’s official! Two comedy legends are celebrating a new addition to the family.
Eddie Murphy’s son Eric and Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin have welcomed their first child together.
Meet Baby Ari Skye
The couple recently had a baby girl named Ari Skye, marking a special moment for both families.
Murphy shared the news during an interview at the American Film Institute Achievement Award Ceremony on April 18.
“They just had a baby girl,” Murphy said. “They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago. Yeah, Ari. Ari Skye.”
Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence first revealed they were expecting back in February. Now, their growing family brings together two of the most well-known names in comedy in a whole new way.
With the arrival of baby Ari, both Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are now proud grandfathers, adding another chapter to their already legendary legacies.