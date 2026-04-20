Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence Become Grandfathers

Source: Neflix / Netflix

It’s official! Two comedy legends are celebrating a new addition to the family.

Eddie Murphy’s son Eric and Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin have welcomed their first child together.

Meet Baby Ari Skye

The couple recently had a baby girl named Ari Skye, marking a special moment for both families.

Murphy shared the news during an interview at the American Film Institute Achievement Award Ceremony on April 18.

“They just had a baby girl,” Murphy said. “They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago. Yeah, Ari. Ari Skye.”

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence first revealed they were expecting back in February. Now, their growing family brings together two of the most well-known names in comedy in a whole new way.

With the arrival of baby Ari, both Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are now proud grandfathers, adding another chapter to their already legendary legacies.

Read more about it here.