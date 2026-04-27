Shyne Is Gifted The Key To Brooklyn By Borough President, Antonio Reynoso

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Shyne‘s rap career may not have panned out the way he might’ve hoped for, but luckily for him he’s made quite the productive life for himself and is now being recognized by the borough he called home for a large part of his life, Brooklyn.

According to Complex, the “That’s Gangsta” rapper was gifted the key to Brooklyn by Borough President Antonio Reynoso this past weekend at a community-focused event in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The Belizean politician was recognized not only for the impact he had on Hip-Hop music, but mainly for the work he put in as a public figure and the advocacy he’s undertaken since reforming his life following his prison bid and deportation following his conviction for his role in the infamous club shooting in 1999 alongside Diddy and Jennifer Lopez.

The ceremony was held at a young men’s mentorship expo at SUNY Downstate, where not only was Shyne honored with the key to the most thorough of boroughs, but where it was also announced that April 25, 2026, would officially be “Shyne Day” in Brooklyn.

Per Complex:

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“Shyne embodies what is possible when a community believes in its young people,” Reynoso said via press release. “East Flatbush raised Shyne, and it only made sense to honor him here as we work together to create opportunities for the next generation.”

Naturally, Shyne was humbled by the honor and spoke about what it meant to him as a proud Brooklynite.

“This is the community that raised me, and it’s important for me to pass that love forward,” he said. “There couldn’t be a better way to celebrate this milestone than coming back home and pouring into the next generation.”

The honor coincides with the 25th anniversary of Shyne’s debut album, adding a cultural layer to the recognition. During the event, he also surprised attendees by offering tickets to his upcoming anniversary concert at Kings Theatre.

Given what Shyne’s been through since making it onto the rap scene in the late ’90s, he’s earned this honor.

What do y’all think about Shyne getting the key to Brooklyn? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Shyne Is Gifted The Key To Brooklyn By Borough President, Antonio Reynoso was originally published on hiphopwired.com