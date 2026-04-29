RoyalTea’s Recipe: Shrimp Scampi
If you’re gonna celebrate National Shrimp Scampi Day, you might as well do it the RoyalTea way—quick, a little spicy, and leaving a lasting impression.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb shrimp (peeled, deveined… we not doing extra work today)
- 4 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 4 cloves garlic (don’t be shy… measure with your spirit)
- ½ tsp red pepper flakes (optional… but highly encouraged)
- Juice of 1 lemon
- ¼ cup white wine (or chicken broth if you keeping it cute)
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Fresh parsley (for a little “I tried” garnish)
- Linguine or spaghetti
Instructions:
- Get your pasta boiling—salt that water like you got something to prove.
- In a pan, melt butter and olive oil over medium heat.
- Add garlic and red pepper flakes—let it sizzle but don’t burn it (we not ruining the vibe early).
- Toss in your shrimp, season with salt and pepper, cook 2–3 minutes per side until pink and cute.
- Pour in lemon juice and wine, let it simmer for a couple minutes.
- Add your pasta to the sauce and toss it all together like you mean it.
- Sprinkle parsley on top for presentation… because we have standards.