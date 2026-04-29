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RoyalTea’s Recipe: Shrimp Scampi

Buttery, garlicky shrimp scampi with a kick, perfect for National Shrimp Scampi Day.

Published on April 29, 2026

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Shrimp Scampi
Source: louisianacookin.com / http://www.louisianacookin.com

If you’re gonna celebrate National Shrimp Scampi Day, you might as well do it the RoyalTea way—quick, a little spicy, and leaving a lasting impression.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb shrimp (peeled, deveined… we not doing extra work today)
  • 4 tbsp butter
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic (don’t be shy… measure with your spirit)
  • ½ tsp red pepper flakes (optional… but highly encouraged)
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • ¼ cup white wine (or chicken broth if you keeping it cute)
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • Fresh parsley (for a little “I tried” garnish)
  • Linguine or spaghetti

Instructions:

  1. Get your pasta boiling—salt that water like you got something to prove.
  2. In a pan, melt butter and olive oil over medium heat.
  3. Add garlic and red pepper flakes—let it sizzle but don’t burn it (we not ruining the vibe early).
  4. Toss in your shrimp, season with salt and pepper, cook 2–3 minutes per side until pink and cute.
  5. Pour in lemon juice and wine, let it simmer for a couple minutes.
  6. Add your pasta to the sauce and toss it all together like you mean it.
  7. Sprinkle parsley on top for presentation… because we have standards.

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