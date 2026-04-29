Ray J Goes Viral After Claiming He Slept With 12,500 Partners

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Ray J trending again after making a shocking confession.

During a recent appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast, Ray J claimed he has slept with more than 12,500 women. He said it confidently, like it was just another fact, and the internet immediately ran with it.

This isn’t the first time he’s made a statement like this. Back in November 2025, he said on another podcast that he had already reached 10,000 partners, even mentioning that he celebrated the milestone at a Miami club. Now, just months later, that number has jumped by another 2,500.

There’s no confirmation behind the claim, but that hasn’t stopped people from reacting. Some are questioning the math, others are calling it exaggerated, and a lot of people are simply trying to understand how that number would even be possible.

At the same time, the conversation goes beyond whether the number is real. Ray J has been tied to a very specific public image for years, and moments like this keep him in the spotlight. Whether people agree, disagree, or just laugh at it, it keeps his name trending.

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