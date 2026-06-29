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DJ Akademiks & Daphne Joy Appear Boo’d Up On A Date

DJ Akademiks & Daphne Joy Appear Boo’d Up On A Date

After weeks of lustful pandering, it seems that DJ Akademiks finally landed a date with social media influencer Daphne Joy.

Published on June 29, 2026

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A couple embracing affectionately, with the woman holding a red rose and the man appearing to be comforting her.
Source: @djakademiks / Instagram

After weeks of lustful pandering, it seems that DJ Akademiks finally landed a date with social media influencer Daphne Joy.

The blogger proudly flexed his arm candy for the evening, enjoying a night out. The two kept it cozy as Joy held a single red rose while wrapped in Akademiks’ warm embrace. 

The link up happened after the streamer caught a glimpse of Joy’s leaked sex tape with Diddy and adult entertainer Sly Diggler. That led to an interview between the two, in which Big Ak revealed that he was attracted to her. Daphne responded that she was “attracted” to his attraction of her.

She would later tell Cam Newton on his Funky Friday podcast that she would be happy to accept Akademiks’ offer for a date. “It’s a, ‘I’m ready at 8:00 p.m. right now,'” Joy said, adding that it’s “effort and energy” that appeals to her.

“It’s not about the looks. It’s about how someone makes you feel,” she explained. “I think, in a really crazy time, he interviewed me at one of my most, probably, emotionally vulnerable times, and he made me laugh.”

Joy made it clear that she has no type, simply saying that she likes men who can make her feel “really good inside.” Judging by the IG photo dump, it appears that Ak is the man that is making Joy feel good.

DJ Akademiks & Daphne Joy Appear Boo’d Up On A Date was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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