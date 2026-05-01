Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Violinist and praise and worship leader Kimberly Michelle says family, faith and purpose are at the heart of her upcoming performance at Her Legacy on Saturday, May 2.

During an interview with Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9, Michelle shared her excitement about appearing at the event, which will celebrate matriarchs, mentors and mothers. Wade praised Michelle’s live presence, recalling a past performance that left a lasting impression.

“The last time we saw you perform live was at the MLK breakfast,” Wade said. “You just really floored him. I mean, he was just, like, in awe.”

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Michelle responded with gratitude, saying, “Needless to say, I am so honored. I am so honored. I don’t have the words to express my gratitude.”

Asked what the event means to her personally, Michelle pointed to the women in her own family.

“That has been the core and the base of who I am,” she said. She spoke about her mother, daughter and 99-year-old grandmother, who will turn 100 this year, as examples of the generational bond that shapes her life.

“I believe that when you surround yourself around powerful women that can uplift you and just keep you grounded, it is so important,” Michelle said. “Not even just for your career, but just everyday life.”

Michelle said Her Legacy will be a meaningful gathering for families. “If you are a mom and you have your daughter, this is a great bonding moment,” she said. “This is a great event to come and just love on each other and enjoy the day.”

She also reflected on how she hopes to be remembered.

“I just want them to remember me as being someone that was fearless,” Michelle said, “someone that took everything that I had and my time on this earth, and I used it and I poured it out.”

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Kimberly Michelle to Perform at Her Legacy on May 2 was originally published on thelightnc.com