What To Expect At Her Legacy: An Afternoon With Tina Knowles
Excited for our upcoming Her Legacy Event with Tina Knowles on Saturday, May 2? Take a look at our schedule ahead of the event!
Schedule
- 10:00a Event Doors Open
- 11:00a Welcome
- 11:05a Kimberly Michelle performance (violinist) – (10 min)
- 11:15aa door prize and introduce speaker- (5 min)
- 11:20a Inspirational Speaker/Introduce Occasion (Dr. Asia Cunningham) – (10 min)
- 11:30a Award Presentations (7) (35 min)
- 12:05a Awards conclude- Break (5min)
- 12:10a Break (10 min)
- 12:20p Break ends
- 12:25p host introduces panel (5 min)
- 12:30p Panel “Strong Women, Strong Communities, A Better Tomorrow” (30 min)
- 1:00p Giveaway a door prize (5 min)
- 1:10p Queen Sheba & Dasan Ahanu performance (spoken word) – (10 min)
- 1:20p giveaway some door prizes (5 min)
- 1:25p DJ Interlude (5 min)
- 1:30-1:35p “The Ladies Of Radio One Raleigh” day parts (5 min)
- 1:45p Tina Knowles conversation with Cathy Hughes – include Q & A (40 min)
- 2:25p VIP Plus attendees re: book signing & announces winner of – Big Door Prize (5 min)
- 2:30p Book signing (50 people) / Vendor shopping (DJ music) (30 min)
- 3p – Conclusion