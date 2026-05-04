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Real Boston Richey Responds To Ex-Girlfriend's Allegations

Real Boston Richey Clears Up Allegations From Ex Regarding Strap-On & Abuse

Florida rapper Real Boston Richey addressed claims made by his girlfriend that he abused her and that she used a strap-on with him

Published on May 4, 2026

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Real Boston Richey contended with an explosive situation on social media after his ex-girlfriend made several outsized claims. In a new video, Real Boston Richey addressed the allegations, which included his ex using a strap-on device with him, abuse, and interacting improperly with minors.

Over the weekend, Real Boston Richey’s ex, Tatiana “Chanell” Charles, 20, exposed intimate details of their dealings. Those included claims that Richey, 29, engaged in sexual acts involving a strap-on, allegations of abuse and kidnapping, and other accusations.

Charles shared several alleged images of her buying a sex toy and a text exchange reportedly between her and Richey. While this naturally caught the eye of fans eager to get into the messier details, Charles’ claims of physical abuse and dealing with minors were far more serious offenses.

What seemingly sparked this barrage of accusations from Charles is a song from Richey titled “B*tch You Weird,” which she assumed was aimed at her. The release of the track and the corresponding video inspired Charles to expand the scope of their public feud.

Charles also accused Richey of raping young women and said she has several of her ex-boyfriend’s victims who came forth with their own claims of grooming and assault.

In an 11-minute video, Richey gave his side of the story and said that the reason he and Charles aren’t together is that he was a serial cheater and said he kept a lot of their private issues off the Internet out of respect for his ex.

Richey also said he never engaged in the alleged strap-on activities and claimed he protected Charles by not exposing things regarding their dealings.

On X, fans are discussing Real Boston Richey and the allegations he’s facing. We’re featuring the tweets from Charles in question, along with the reactions from observers, below.

Photo: Getty

Real Boston Richey Clears Up Allegations From Ex Regarding Strap-On & Abuse was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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