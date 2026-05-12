The Most Iconic Celebrity Comedy Roasts of All Time Social media is buzzing after Netflix’s “The Roast of Kevin Hart” on Sunday evening, with brutal wisecracks, pointed jokes and zingers from several stars across Hollywood. Hosted by Shane Gillis, the special featured a panel of comedian heavyweights, including Sheryl Underwood, Regina Hall, Draymond Green, Katt Williams, Chelsea Handler and several others.

Many say that Kevin Hart had this roast coming, considering he’s participated in the roast of several Hollywood favorites, including Justin Bieber and Tom Brady— who also appeared as a guest on the Netflix special. Many fans of comedy who enjoy the zingers and jabs of celebs in Hollywood have probably watched several roasts across YouTube, Netflix and television specials like on Comedy Central on NBC. Notably, one of the first televised roasts aired in the late 1960’s on NBC a series called the “Dean Martin Celebrity Roast.” As the social media and comedy fans continue to view some of the trending jokes from the newest Netflix special, here is a list of some of the most iconic celebrity roasts of all time.

Shaq’s All-Star Comedy Roast II: Roast of Emmitt Smith (2003) During Shaq’s All Star Comedy Roast II, this moment between Doug Williams and Jamie Foxx often resurfaces across social media and is one of the most hiliarious moments of the night as the roaster ends up in the hot seat himself! Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the K97.5 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber (2015)

Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen (2011) One of Comedy Central’s most notable roasts, comedian Patrice O’neal didn’t hold back when he took the stage to roast actor Charlie Sheen.

Comedy Central Roast of Flava Flav (2007) Flava Flav sat in the hot seat as many celebrities took turns taking their shots at him, including Katt Williams, Ice-T, Greg Giraldo, Sommore, Snoop Dogg and others.

The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts: Redd Foxx (1976) Between 1974 and 1984 Dean Martin hosted a series of celebrity comedy roasts on NBC. In this particular episode, iconic actor and comedian Redd Foxx is roasted by Slappy White, Jimmy Walker, Issac Hayes, LaWanda Page, Dean Martin and several others. The episode also includes features Sammy Davis Jr., Muhammad Ali and others.

Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget (2008) Uncomfortable jokes and corny zingers, the roast of Bob Saget is seen as one of the most notorious in Comedy Central history. The episode features roasters John Stamos, Greg Giraldo, Susie Essmen and more.