Jamie Foxx Reportedly Expecting Another Baby

Source: Leon Bennett/WireImage / Leon Bennett/WireImage

Looks like Jamie Foxx is getting ready to become a dad again.

According to reports, the actor and comedian is expecting his third child! This would be his first baby with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. Sources say the couple, who reportedly reunited last year after a brief split in early 2025, are already several months into the pregnancy.

Foxx is already a proud father to two daughters, Corinne and Anelise, from previous relationships.

Over the years, he’s spoken openly about how much fatherhood means to him. During past interviews, Foxx shared that one of his favorite parts of being a dad is simply hearing his daughters call him “dad” and helping guide them through life experiences.

“In this business, sometimes it can get crazy,” Foxx previously said while discussing raising his daughters in Hollywood. “We’re so proud of them.”

Fans online have already started reacting to the news, especially considering Foxx has kept much of his recent relationship life fairly private.

If confirmed, the baby would mark a new chapter for the Oscar-winning actor as he balances family life alongside his ongoing entertainment career.

Read the full story here.