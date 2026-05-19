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Rich Paul On Drake & LeBron, "People Can Reconcile Their Differences"

Rich Paul On Drake & LeBron James Relationship, "People Can Reconcile Their Differences"

Rich Paul believes there’s still hope for LeBron James and Drake to repair their relationship following their apparent fallout.

Published on May 19, 2026

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Source: Cole Burston / Getty

Rich Paul believes there’s still hope for LeBron James and Drake to repair their relationship following their apparent fallout.

At one point, the NBA superstar and the Toronto MC appeared to have a genuine friendship that extended beyond industry tied. However, fans began noticing tension after Drake’s highly publicized beef with Kendrick Lamar. During the battle, LeBron publicly showed support for Kendrick by attending the Pop Out concert, surprising many given his longtime relationship with Drizzy.

The speculations got worse after several videos surfaced of the Lakers players warming to Kendrick’s Drake diss track, “Not Like Us” During the Olympics, another viral moment added to the conversation when Steph Curry was heard saying he was tired of hearing the song, while LeBron appeared to disagree.

Now, Rich Paul is weighing in on the situation, saying he believes the two stars could eventually work things out.

“At the end of the day, I think it’s important for adults to really reconcile down the road and stay out of that… I don’t get involved in any of that. For me, it’s just about allowing time to pass and hopefully, people can reconcile their differences”

Paul also suggested that removing outside opinions and distractions could help both sides move forward.

“I do think in any situation, it’s important to remove the middle man. Conversations continue to get stirred up, people got opinions and agendas and different things like that. Over time, you have to let two people have an adult conversation, if it’s able to get there. Hopefully people reconcile their differences.”

The OVO rapper took time to address the fallout between him and “23” on his new album, ICEMAN.

“I shouldn’t even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up.”

Rich Paul On Drake & LeBron James Relationship, "People Can Reconcile Their Differences" was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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