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Latto Links Up with 21 Savage's 'Wife' & Baby Mama

Latto Links Up with 21 Savage’s ‘Wife’ & Baby Mama For Blended Family Fun, Proudly Says She’s ‘Big Mama, FIVE Kids’

Latto is shutting down rumors that she and 21 Savage's wife are on bad terms with a blended family hang.

Published on May 25, 2026

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Issa blended family! That’s what Latto seems to be confirming after sharing social media moments with the mothers of 21 Savage’s children.

Source: Anna Webber / Prince Williams

The “Big Mama” rapper was recently spotted enjoying a girls’ night out alongside 21 Savage’s alleged wife, Keyanna Joseph, and the rapper’s child’s mother, Kei.

Latto was seen in a clip saying “Big mama, five kids,” in reference to the child she now shares with the Atlanta artist, as well as the three he shares with Joseph and another he shares with Kei.

The outing comes after Keyanna shared a photo of herself and Latto on her InstaStory.

Rumors about Latto and 21 Savage have circled the internet for years now, and Latto has remained steadfast in maintaining privacy around her personal life, but with the release of her “last” album, Big Mama, on the horizon, it seems she’s turning over a more transparent leaf.

In a post confirming the birth of her child, 21 Savage was seen celebrating at her baby shower, confirming that he’s indeed the baby’s father. Internet sleuths also matched his tattoo to that of an arm seen comforting Latto in both ultrasound footage and the music video she released announcing her pregnancy.

Now with her latest pop out alongside Keyanna, this may be the closest she’s come to confirming that the rapper is her man, her man, her man.

Social media has had a lot to say about Latto before, during, and after her pregnancy announcement, with some claiming she was the other woman in 21 Savage’s marriage. However, she has never felt pressured to clear up anything about her life. Perhaps the birth of her child has made her want to set the record straight. Nonetheless, her fans are chomping at the bit for the first photos of her child and waiting to support what she claims will be the last album she releases on May 29.

Latto Links Up with 21 Savage’s ‘Wife’ & Baby Mama For Blended Family Fun, Proudly Says She’s ‘Big Mama, FIVE Kids’ was originally published on bossip.com

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