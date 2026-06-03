Graduate Goes Viral After Split on Stage Leads to Diploma Drama

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A high school graduate has gone viral after celebrating her graduation with a split on stage and then walking away without her diploma.

Tyvion Campbell sparked a heated debate online when video of her graduation ceremony began circulating across social media. The clip shows Campbell crossing the stage, waving to the crowd, dropping into a split, and then appearing surprised when school officials did not hand her a diploma.

The video quickly racked up millions of views, with people weighing in on whether her celebration was harmless fun or inappropriate for the occasion.

The Viral Graduation Moment

Campbell says she planned the split long before graduation day.

She told friends, family members, classmates, and teachers that she intended to celebrate in a big way when her name was called.

“When I did it, everyone was shocked,” Campbell said.

The crowd responded with loud cheers as she performed the split. However, the celebration took an unexpected turn moments later.

Campbell says she reached for her diploma but never received it.

“I was confused at first,” she said. “I thought they mixed up my name.”

Why She Didn’t Receive Her Diploma

After the ceremony, school administrators pulled Campbell aside to discuss the incident.

According to Campbell, administrators told her she made the graduation moment about herself rather than the class as a whole.

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She says they informed her that they would not give her diploma to her at that time.

Campbell also claims she still has not received it.

The graduate says school officials told her she must address the situation before they can move forward.

Did She Break Any Rules?

One reason the story has gained so much attention is because Campbell says the school never banned celebratory dances or other stage performances.

She acknowledges that students received graduation guidelines before the ceremony. However, she says those guidelines focused on guest conduct, photos, and venue expectations.

According to Campbell, the rules did not mention dance moves, splits, or penalties for celebrating on stage.

Her family also reviewed the graduation information they received and reportedly found no written rule prohibiting her actions.

Social Media Is Divided

The incident has created strong reactions online.

Some people believe graduation ceremonies should remain formal and organized. They argue that students should respect the event and avoid drawing attention away from their classmates.

Others believe Campbell’s split was a harmless expression of joy. They say she simply celebrated a major achievement after years of hard work.

The debate continues to spread across TikTok, Instagram, and X as more viewers share their opinions.

Despite the controversy, Campbell remains focused on her future.

The 18-year-old graduated with a 3.5 GPA and plans to attend Georgia State University this fall. She will major in Business Administration.

Campbell has also spent years dancing and cheerleading. She hopes to join a dance team once she arrives on campus.

As for the split that made her famous, she says she has no regrets.

“I hope everyone stay true to themselves and never change for anybody,” Campbell said.

The school has not publicly responded to the controversy or provided an update on the status of Campbell’s diploma.

Read the full story here.