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Tyler, The Creator On Why Odd Future Didn't Sign With JAŸ-Z

Tyler, The Creator Details Why Odd Future Didn't Sign With JAŸ-Z

Tyler, The Creator sat down with DJ Drama and discussed why his Odd Future collective didn't sign with JAŸ-Z.

Published on June 3, 2026

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JAŸ-Z is enjoying a particular amount of renewed attention after his well-received set at this year’s Roots Picnic. Tyler, The Creator, who was in attendance at the festival, sat down with DJ Drama to discuss why his Odd Future collective turned down signing with JAŸ-Z.

Tyler, The Creator and DJ Drama linked up for the DJ’s Gangsta Grillz Podcast debut episode, discussing a wide variety of topics including T’s rise as a rapper in the Odd Future camp, his success as a soloist, his creative endeavors, and more.

The pair bumped into a conversation about JAŸ-Z regarding the Brooklyn billionaire’s interest in Odd Future, which had the entire music world ablaze from the mid-2000s all the way up through 2023.

Tyler told Drama that Hov invited the gang to one of his Los Angeles properties to discuss the potential of being signed over a meal of tacos.

That n*gga invited us to one of his L.A. homes, and we just ate tacos. I honestly don’t remember much,” Tyler said. “He wanted to sign us. I was like, ‘Man, you’re cool,’ I was like, ‘No, I just want creative control and to do everything.'”

Tyler also mentioned that Sean “Diddy” Combs was also interested in signing Odd Future, despite all the controversy the collective garnered for their over-the-top lyrics and videos.

Hop to the 21:00-minute mark to check out the JAŸ-Z portion of the chat.

Photo: Getty

Tyler, The Creator Details Why Odd Future Didn't Sign With JAŸ-Z was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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