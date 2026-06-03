Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Is Using Breakup As Fuel For New Records

Megan Thee Stallion Says "All The Wifey Sh*t Is Dead" On New Song, The Hotties Are Ready

In a video shared on social media, the rapper teased new music to fans, and is letting Thompson know he definitely put up the biggest brick of his life

Published on June 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • In a video shared on social media, the rapper teased new music to fans, and sharp ears couldn't help but notice that it is definitely letting Thompson know he definitely put up the biggest brick of his life when he allegedly cheated on her.
  • In the mystery song, she raps, "All that wifey s*** is dead/ Put that s*** to bed." She continues, "I'mma make 'em beg/ When I want some head."
  • The song is more than likely a part of the upcoming project, Thee House of Tina: Act III.
Hot Girl Summer Swimwear by Megan Thee Stallion - Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026 - Runway
Frazer Harrison / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is back outside and isn’t letting Klay Thompson’s infidelity ruin her summer; in fact, it will seemingly be fueling her next project.

After teasing that new music is on the way, it’s also clear that Megan Thee Stallion will be using her breakup with the NBA superstar as motivation for her new bars on her forthcoming project, which could very much serve as anthems for other women who have suffered similar heartbreak.

In a video shared on social media, the rapper teased new music to fans, and sharp ears couldn’t help but notice that it is definitely letting Thompson know he definitely put up the biggest brick of his life when he allegedly cheated on her.

In the video, Thee Stallion earns our thirst rocking a tiny bikini, more than likely from her Hot Girl swimwear collection, sipping on her tequila, and twerking on a yacht surrounded by other beautiful women, while the new track plays.

In the mystery song, she raps, “All that wifey s*** is dead/ Put that s*** to bed.” She continues, “I’mma make ’em beg/ When I want some head.”

The song is more than likely a part of the upcoming project, Thee House of Tina: Act III, in which she also shared her feature wishlist, comprising Jay-Z, Hayley Williams, Monaleo, Cardi B, Doechii, Don Toliver, Tink, and a posthumous pairing with Pimp C.

If Megan was looking to get the hotties talking, she accomplished her mission.

You can see those reactions below.

Megan Thee Stallion Says "All The Wifey Sh*t Is Dead" On New Song, The Hotties Are Ready was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Blak Taye DJ Remedy Freestyles
Ride With Remedy: Freestyles  |  DJ Remedy

Blak Taye Brings the Heat to DJ Remedy Freestyles With New Single ‘You Dig’

US Democratic presidential candidate Ill
Triangle News  |  RoyalTea

Hurricanes Drop Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final to Golden Knights

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Tyler, The Creator Details Why Odd Future Didn't Sign With JAŸ-Z

Bryson Tiller 2026
Celebrity News  |  RoyalTea

Bryson Tiller Is Bringing the Neo Trapsoul Tour to Raleigh

10 Items
Entertainment  |  Tron Snow

Megan Thee Stallion Says "All The Wifey Sh*t Is Dead" On New Song, The Hotties Are Ready

Earth, Wind & Fire
18 Items
Entertainment News  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Hip-Hop Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Earth, Wind & Fire

15 Items
Entertainment  |  Team CASSIUS

Jaÿ-Z’s “Breath Always Used To Stink,” According To Dame Dash As Roots Picnic Freestyle Reignites Feud

11 Items
Crime  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Diddy Facing New Criminal Investigation in Los Angeles

Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Raleigh Nonprofit Hosts Free Mammogram Screenings at 5th Annual Spring Fling

News  |  Christopher Smith

Trump Blasts Netanyahu On Tense Call, Allegedly: "Everybody Hates You!"

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close