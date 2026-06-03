Artist Taking The Stage At ESSENCE Festival 2026

Source: ESSENCE Festival of Culture / ESSENCE Festival of Culture The ESSENCE Festival is one of the largest cultural celebrations in the Black community. This multi-day event features a 2–3 day concert series packed with performances from some of your favorite artists, all set in New Orleans, Louisiana. Check out this year’s nighttime lineup of concerts that you can’t miss. This year’s Festival takes place July 3 to July 5 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and the Evening Concert Series at the Caesars Superdome. TRENDING: Babyface, Public Enemy & Leon Thomas Join ESSENCE Festival 2026, Night-by-Night Lineup Announced If you’re wondering who’s performing at this year’s ESSENCE Festival, look no further; we’ve got you covered! TRENDING: Michelle Obama Added To ESSENCE Fest

Friday July 3 Cardi B Rap superstar Cardi B is headed to the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, where she’ll make her highly anticipated debut performance at one of the nation’s premier celebrations of Black culture, music, and community. Known for her electrifying stage presence, chart-topping hits, and larger-than-life personality, Cardi B’s appearance marks her first time performing at ESSENCE Fest, making it one of the most talked-about moments of this year’s event. Fans can expect an unforgettable performance as she takes the stage in New Orleans for this milestone festival debut.

Kehlani Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kehlani is set to bring her soulful vocals, R&B hits, and captivating stage presence to the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Known for blending vulnerability, empowerment, and authenticity in her music, Kehlani has built a loyal fanbase with chart-topping projects and unforgettable live performances. Her appearance at this year’s festival is expected to be one of the weekend’s standout moments, as fans gather to experience her unique artistry and powerful connection with audiences live on the ESSENCE stage.

Latto Atlanta rap star Latto is bringing her undeniable confidence, hit records, and high-energy performance style to the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Since breaking onto the scene, Latto has become one of hip-hop’s most influential voices, earning acclaim for her bold lyricism and chart-climbing success. As she takes the ESSENCE Fest stage, fans can expect a dynamic set packed with fan favorites and the commanding presence that has made her one of the biggest names in rap today.

SZN4 Rising vocal group SZN4 is set to make a major statement at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture as they bring their powerful harmonies and fresh sound to one of the biggest stages in music and culture. The breakout quartet, made up of Aaliyah Rose, Donzell Taggart, Cameron Goode, and Katie Roeder, first captured audiences’ attention on Netflix’s Building the Band and has continued building momentum with their dynamic performances and growing fanbase. Their ESSENCE Fest appearance marks a significant milestone in the group’s rise, giving festivalgoers a chance to experience one of music’s most promising new acts live.

Michelle Obama Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be a featured presence at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, bringing her voice, influence, and commitment to empowering communities to one of the nation’s most celebrated cultural events. Obama is scheduled to open the festival weekend with a special live conversation connected to her IMO: The Lookproject, offering attendees an inspiring discussion centered on identity, confidence, and personal growth. Her appearance is expected to be one of the festival’s most anticipated moments, adding a powerful dimension to a weekend dedicated to culture, connection, and celebration.

Saturday, July 4 Brandy & Monica R&B icons Brandy and Monica are set to take the stage at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, bringing together two of the most influential voices in contemporary R&B. With decades of chart-topping hits, award-winning careers, and a legacy that has helped shape the genre, the duo’s appearance is expected to be a highlight of the festival weekend. Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the enduring impact of Brandy and Monica as they deliver a performance honoring their timeless catalogs and lasting influence on music culture.

Patti LaBelle Legendary songstress Patti LaBelle is set to grace the stage at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, bringing decades of musical excellence, powerhouse vocals, and timeless classics to festivalgoers. Widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in music history, Patti LaBelle has inspired generations with her unmatched talent and enduring career. Her appearance at this year’s festival promises to be a memorable celebration of artistry, legacy, and the lasting impact she continues to have on the world of music.

Leon Thomas Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Leon Thomas is bringing his genre-blending sound and undeniable talent to the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Known for seamlessly fusing R&B, soul, rock, and hip-hop influences, Leon Thomas has emerged as one of music’s most exciting creative forces. With a catalog that showcases both his powerful vocals and exceptional songwriting abilities, his ESSENCE Fest appearance is expected to be a standout moment, offering fans an unforgettable live experience from one of the industry’s brightest rising stars.

Josh Levi Rising R&B sensation Josh Levi is set to bring his smooth vocals, electrifying stage presence, and undeniable star power to the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Hailed as one of the genre’s most promising young talents, Josh Levi has captivated audiences with his blend of contemporary R&B, infectious melodies, and dynamic performances. As his profile continues to rise, his appearance at ESSENCE Fest offers fans the chance to witness an artist who is quickly becoming one of music’s next breakout stars.

Sunday July 5 George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic Funk pioneer George Clinton and the legendary collective Parliament-Funkadelic are set to light up the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture with a performance rooted in decades of groundbreaking funk, psychedelic soul, and cultural influence. Known for redefining the boundaries of music and stage production, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic have built a legacy that continues to shape generations of artists across genres. Their ESSENCE Fest appearance promises a high-energy, historic celebration filled with iconic grooves, larger-than-life showmanship, and timeless hits that helped define an era of funk music. They will be celebrating 50 years of the “Mothership” landing in New Orleans.

Babyface Legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Babyface is set to bring his timeless catalog and smooth R&B sound to the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. With decades of hit-making behind him—both as a solo artist and as one of the most influential producers in music history—Babyface has shaped the sound of modern R&B through countless classics. His ESSENCE Fest performance is expected to be a standout moment, delivering an intimate yet powerful showcase of the songs and legacy that continue to define generations of music lovers.

Public Enemy Revolutionary hip-hop group Public Enemy is set to bring their politically charged lyricism and high-impact stage performance to the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Known for reshaping the sound and message of rap music, Public Enemy built a legacy on socially conscious anthems that challenged systems and amplified cultural awareness. Their ESSENCE Fest appearance is expected to deliver a powerful, high-energy set packed with iconic tracks and the same urgency and presence that made them one of the most influential groups in hip-hop history.

Doug E. Fresh Hip-hop pioneer Doug E. Fresh is set to bring his legendary beatboxing skills, crowd-moving energy, and old-school classics to the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Widely known as “The Human Beatbox,” Doug E. Fresh helped shape the foundation of hip-hop performance with his innovative vocal percussion and charismatic stage presence. His ESSENCE Fest appearance promises a high-energy celebration of hip-hop history, filled with iconic rhythms, timeless hits, and the unmistakable artistry that made him a living legend in the culture.

Special Guest Big Boi Atlanta hip-hop icon Big Boi is set to bring his signature Southern sound, sharp lyricism, and dynamic stage presence to the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Best known as one half of the groundbreaking duo Outkast and as a successful solo artist, Big Boi has played a major role in shaping modern hip-hop with his inventive style and genre-bending influence. His ESSENCE Fest performance is expected to be a high-energy celebration of classic hits and Southern rap legacy, showcasing why he remains one of the culture’s most respected voices.

Scarface Southern hip-hop legend Scarface is set to bring his influential storytelling, gritty lyricism, and timeless catalog to the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Widely regarded as one of the most respected voices in rap, Scarface helped define the sound and emotional depth of Southern hip-hop through a career marked by raw honesty and classic records. His ESSENCE Fest performance is expected to be a powerful moment for fans, highlighting the legacy and impact of an artist whose music continues to resonate across generations.

Big Freedia Bounce music icon Big Freedia is set to bring explosive energy, crowd-commanding presence, and signature New Orleans bounce sound to the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Known globally as one of the leading forces behind the mainstream rise of bounce music, Big Freedia has built a reputation for high-energy performances, call-and-response crowd interaction, and unapologetic celebration of culture and identity. Her ESSENCE Fest appearance promises a nonstop party atmosphere and a powerful showcase of the sound that continues to define New Orleans music worldwide.

Nona Hendryx Trailblazing singer, songwriter, and performer Nona Hendryx is set to bring her genre-defying artistry and decades-spanning catalog to the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. As a founding member of the groundbreaking trio Labelle and a dynamic solo artist, Hendryx has long been celebrated for pushing the boundaries of funk, soul, rock, and R&B. Her ESSENCE Fest performance is expected to be a powerful showcase of innovation and legacy, honoring a career that has consistently expanded the possibilities of Black music and performance.