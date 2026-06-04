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Jalen Brunson Wore Simkhai To Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Tunnel Fashion: Jalen Brunson Wore Simkhai To Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

The NY Knicks and San Antonio Spurs pulled up to Game 1 of the NBA Finals in grand fashion. Jalen Brunson arrived in a stylish set by Simkhai.

Published on June 4, 2026

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2026 NBA Finals - Game One
Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs faced off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Wednesday (June 3) night, in an electrifying showdown that went in NY’s favor. Before the game, players on both teams arrived in style.

The King of New York, Jalen Brunson, breezed through the tunnel in a coordinated set by Simkhai, while Spurs center and power forward Victor “Wemby” Wembanyama opted for a designer denim jacket.

Tunnel fashion has become a statement ahead of every game across the NBA and WNBA.

Keep scrolling to see how the ballers were pulling up.

Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points in Game 1, leading his team to victory and sending New Yorkers into a frenzy. Before he hit the court, he hit the Frost Bank Center tunnel in the Ronaldo Popover Shirt & Kane Relaxed Trouser from Simkhai’s Spring ‘25 collection.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are a fashionable couple, so our eyes are always peeled for both of them. We watched Jordyn get dressed earlier in the day, and ironing her man’s clothes before the big game, courtesy of social media. We were pleased to see Anthony kept it sleek and simple in black crew neck, denim shorts, blinged out chain and trendy sunglasses.

Josh Hart

Point guard Josh Hart wore a white tee, trousers and a crisp white Uptowns.

Wemby

At 7’4″, Victor Wembanyama is a runway designer’s dream, which is probably why he is an ambassador for LV. Wemby wore a denim jacket and navy trousers, but it was the book he was carrying that really made a statement.

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Tunnel Fashion: Jalen Brunson Wore Simkhai To Game 1 Of The NBA Finals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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