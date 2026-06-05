Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Jussie Smollett Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé Jabari Redd

Jussie Smollett Reportedly Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé Jabari Redd, Social Media Gets Nosy

'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett has reportedly called off his engagement.

Published on June 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Queer Lens Brunch: Celebrating Black Queer Storytelling at ABFF
Source: John Parra / Getty

Jussie Smollett is heading into the summer single.

It was a year ago that Smollett got engaged to Jabari Redd, but TMZ has learned that the relationship is now over.

“Jussie called off the engagement with Jabari within the last couple of weeks,” a source revealed to TMZ. “We’re told Jussie is focused on moving on and his music career.”

In June 2025, Smollett announced his engagement on Instagram in a since-deleted carousel post. 

The carousel captures the exact moment Smollett took a knee and opened the ring box for Redd. In the following photos, an ecstatic Redd holds out his hand for Smollett to slip the ring on, before other shots show the newly engaged couple embracing. Another photo shows a smiling Smollett, while Redd is clearly still taking in the moment. 

The final photo showed the sterling silver band with a single diamond in it, with the caption reading, “I’ll be spending my birthday with my Fiancé… He said YES.” 

The engagement took place in Florence, Italy, so Smollett also dropped another post of photos of the two taking in the city’s sights, with the caption: “When in Rome…Sending you all love, peace, and joy. Praying we always hold our people close. Praying God touches the hearts of men to stop performative acts of power and start true acts of LOVE. It’s all around. It’s all that matters. God bless y’all. Love you.”

Now, the actor will allegedly spend his June 21 birthday a bit differently than he did in 2025. Neither Smollett nor Redd has publicly commented or confirmed the report.

Even in the year since their engagement, Smollett and Redd kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

Redd is a Morehouse man, and according to IMDb, he’s a New York native who is an actor, producer, and director, and was in a few episodes of The Chi. He also appeared alongside Smollett in 2024’s Vivica A. Fox-led The Lost Holiday, which Smollett also produced.

As Smollett has largely stayed out of the public since he settled his hotly debated past about lying to the police over an alleged racist and homophobic attack in his native Chicago.

See social media’s reaction to the breakup below.

Jussie Smollett Reportedly Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé Jabari Redd, Social Media Gets Nosy was originally published on cassiuslife.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Kevin Durant Epically Fails To Hide In A Bush While Out With Mystery Woman, Jokes Follow

Trending
12 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

A Timeline Of Charles Barkley’s “Big Ol’ Women” Beef With San Antonio

10 Items
Celebrity  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Jussie Smollett Reportedly Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé Jabari Redd, Social Media Gets Nosy

8 Items
Sports  |  tonyapendleton

Paige Bueckers Makes History After Her Game-Worn WNBA Debut Jersey Sells For Staggering Amount

11 Items
Entertainment  |  Keenan Higgins

Tribeca Festival 2026 Opening Night Review: Earth, Wind & A Fire Documentary

41:43
Reality TV  |  imjeremiahjones

Mimi Faust Is Shedding Her Reality TV Past With New Skin Care Line

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Hurricanes Even Series with OT Win in Wild Game 2

Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Ashlee Jenae: Official Cause Of Death Finally Revealed, Fiancé Joe McCann Speaks Out

28 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 147

10 Items
Entertainment  |  D.L. Chandler

Fans Accuse The Joe Budden Podcast Of Caping For JAŸ-Z Over Drake

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close