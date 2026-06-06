Listen Live
Close
News

Senate Debates DOJ Fund, Okays $70B Immigration Bill

The Senate has approved a $70 billion bill to fund immigration agencies through 2028, while still debating the DOJ's $2 billion bill.

Published on June 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-POLITICS-CONGRESS

Early on Friday morning (June 5), the Senate passed legislation that will provide $70 billion in funding to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Border Patrol for the remainder of President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

The vote was 52-47, with Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska being the lone Republican to join the Democrats in opposing it, save for Michael Bennett of Colorado, who missed the vote. The bill is expected to go before the House of Representatives, who are expected to pass it. Funding is to last through 2028.

The bill had been held up by Democrats who fought to have more restrictions placed on ICE and Border Patrol agents, especially after the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis earlier this year. They blocked the funding for months, even with the government entering a partial shutdown.

On the surface, it seems like a victory for Trump, but the battle to get the funding bill passed exposed some fractures within the current body of congressional Republicans. The conflict was centered on the proposed $1,776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund from the Department of Justice. 

The fund was seen as money promised to allies of Trump who were involved in the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and some Republicans were opposed, including Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, who had introduced an amendment to the immigration bill dictating that the money go to law enforcement officials affected by the attack on the Capitol. That was shot down before the final vote.

“This would have been done several hours ago if we weren’t having to deal with some of the issues around the fund,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina has labeled the fund a liability for the GOP in a year where midterm elections are key, despite acting Attorney General Todd Blanche saying the fund was largely inoperative.

Photo: Getty

Senate Debates DOJ Fund, Okays $70B Immigration Bill was originally published on hiphopwired.com

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
News  |  Christopher Smith

Senate Debates DOJ Fund, Okays $70B Immigration Bill

38 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

The Perfect Verses Over A Tight Beat! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Sun-Kissed Stunners & Pretty Jawns Who Elevated The Vibes At Roots Picnic 2026

Entertainment  |  Keenan Higgins

Exclusive: Rita Coburn Speaks For W.E.B. Du Bois In New Doc

Movies  |  Char Masona

Alterik Miller’s ‘93 Til’ Brings’90s Nostalgia, Romance & Real Love To The American Black Film Festival [Exclusive]

9 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Weekend Watch List: Movies & Shows To Watch This Week

Movies  |  Danielle Canada

From Missing Siblings To Zazie Beetz’s Barefoot Beatdowns, ‘The Black Watch’ Breaks Down ‘They Will Kill You’

10 Items
Entertainment  |  Tron Snow

Commander in Sleep Donald Trump Scraps Struggle Freedom 250 Music Festival

Music  |  J. Bachelor

Keith Sweat Talks Tour, Tubi & Discovering A Love for Taking Cruises

News  |  Joe Jurado

Vigil Planned At South Carolina Statehouse For Cyrus Carmack-Belton 

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Everything We Know About The ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Series ’The Drop’

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close