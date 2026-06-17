Trending on the Timeline: Roku Takeover and More Legal Diddy Issues

✕ Who did it, who done it, and who needs to quit it? The latest edition of “Trending on the Timeline” with DJ Misses just dropped the heaviest tea setting our screens ablaze. We rely on the culture’s favorite voice to bring the heat, and this week’s segment delivered a masterclass on boundaries, accountability, and protecting your peace. Let us get straight into the details of the weekend’s most explosive revelations. From a billion-dollar media power move to a courtroom showdown involving one of music’s most talked-about names, here’s everything you need to know.

Fox’s $22 Billion Roku Takeover Fox just made a move that’s about to change how you stream. The network announced plans to buy Roku for a cool $22 billion. That’s not a typo twenty-two billion with a B. When a company drops that kind of money, you already know change is coming fast. So what does this mean for you and your remote? Get ready for Fox to take over your home screen. We’re talking Fox Soul, Fox 5, Fox 8, and Fox 15 all stacking up on your Roku TV. If you love Fox Soul for that culture-forward content, this could be a win more shows, more access, all in one spot. The rollout isn’t far off either. Word is these changes should start showing up within the next couple of weeks. So keep your eyes open. The next time you fire up your Roku, the lineup might look a whole lot different. Whether you’re cool with it or not, Fox is about to be everywhere. RELATED STORY: Diddy Sued For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Male Child Actor in 2007 RELATED STORY: 11 Best Black TV Dads Who Showed Us What Real Fatherhood Looks Like