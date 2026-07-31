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Too Short Is In Hip Hop For The Long Run With New Project

Published on July 31, 2026
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A bald Black man speaking into a microphone, wearing a black shirt with the text "The Morning Hustle" and "Too Short" printed on it.
Source: Reach Media / other

Too $hort Is Still Keeping Hip Hop Alive

Too $hort pulled up to The Morning Hustle and gave the people a masterclass in longevity, wisdom, and staying true to the culture. Here’s everything the Bay Area legend put on the table.

He is stepping into fresh territory with a Southern Soul line-dancing record featuring King George and produced by Lil Jon. He revealed Lil Jon was adamant about building something in that “cowboy space,” proving the OG still chases new sounds.

Too $hort broke down how women flip the “B” word into a compliment, like “boss bitch.” He compared it to how the community reclaimed other language and credited his signature delivery to Rudy Ray Moore’s Dolomite films. No stranger to the criticism around rap lyrics, he defended Young Miami’s “Spend Dat,” arguing a male artist would never catch that same heat. He champions every lane, from conscious rap to the rise of confident female voices.

When it comes to politics, Short shared that he’s walked away from huge checks tied to events he didn’t align with, because “money don’t bring you that happiness.” What has brought him joy? Fatherhood. Becoming a father to his daughter at 52 shifted his focus to legacy. He calls himself a “granddaddy daddy” who spoils her and says yes to everything.

Back with his long time collaborator, Lil Jon, Too Short drops his latest project: Sir Too $hort Vol. 2: Drink & Smoke.

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Too Short Is In Hip Hop For The Long Run With New Project was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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