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Michael Keith Is Bringing Hospitality Back To Atlanta Food

Michael Keith Is Bringing Southern Hospitality Back To Atlanta Food

Published on June 17, 2026

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Michael Keith, a smiling man wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, holding a microphone.
Source: reach media / other

Michael Keith of 112 Talks Atlanta, Hospitality, and Building Empires

Digital producer JEREMIAHLIKETHEBIBLE sat down with Michael Keith of legendary R&B group 112, and the conversation moved well past nostalgia. Born and raised in Atlanta on Cleveland Ave, Mike made one thing clear: the city runs through his blood. That hometown pride set the tone for everything that followed.

The crooner is now serving more than vocals. He’s behind House of Crowns, a new dining concept inside Boogalou ATL at 239 Ponce de Leon. The menu hits hard with wings, lobster tails, lamb chops, hookah, and Philly cheesesteak egg rolls. But for Mike, the food is only half the formula. “It’s not just food, it’s hospitality,” he said, pointing to a gap he noticed across Atlanta’s dining scene that he aims to fill with real experiences.


Mike also broke down how music and food share the same blueprint. Supply and demand, customer service, and creating moments people remember. He credited his years grinding under Diddy for sharpening his marketing instincts and business mind. That season taught him a “bend but don’t break mentality”—a lesson he carries from the stage to the kitchen.

Then he got to the heart of it: Atlanta’s culture. Mike praised the city’s swag, innovation, and thriving Black entrepreneurship, going as far as to crown it royalty. “I call Atlanta Wakanda.” He challenged the city to build more camaraderie and unity, urging the community to keep lifting each other up.

Catch up with Michael Keith on Instagram at @officialmichaelkeith112 and pull up to House of Crowns through boogalouatl.com.

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Michael Keith Is Bringing Southern Hospitality Back To Atlanta Food was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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