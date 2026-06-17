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Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Trina’s Be More Grateful Festival Outfit

See inside! Trina's outfit at DaBaby's Be More Grateful Festival has gone viral, with fans joking about the look while others insist she'll always be "the baddest."

Published on June 17, 2026

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K. Michelle Birthday Celebration Hosted by Trina
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It wasn’t just Trina‘s performance that had people talking at DaBaby’s Be More Grateful Festival. It was her outfit.

The Diamond Princess took the stage during the festival on June 14 in Concord, North Carolina, delivering the hits fans know and love. But shortly after videos of her performance hit social media, attention shifted from the music to her wardrobe.

Trina appeared on stage wearing a colorful abstract-print top, green capri leggings, and black boots with bright green soles. The look immediately sparked reactions online, with fans flooding comment sections with jokes, memes, and fashion critiques.

Social Media Had Plenty to Say

As clips from the festival spread across TikTok, Instagram, and Threads, users wasted no time sharing their thoughts.

Some joked that Trina made a quick stop at Goodwill before heading to the festival. Others claimed the colorful shirt looked like something picked up during a last-minute Ross run.

The outfit quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the event, with fans debating whether the look was misunderstood fashion or simply a miss.

Instead of letting the moment die, social media users have started recreating the outfit themselves. Videos have begun popping up across TikTok with people attempting to recreate what some are now calling the fit.

Fashion Fail or Viral Win?

Whether you loved the outfit or hated it, there’s no denying that Trina has people talking.

In an era where viral moments often matter just as much as performances, the rapper managed to leave Be More Grateful Festival with fans discussing more than just her setlist.

Trina still the baddest!

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