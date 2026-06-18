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Donald Trump's G7 Summit Speech Was A Hot A** Mess

Donald Trump’s Mental Fitness Questioned Following Absurd G7 Summit Speech

While in Évian-les-Bains, France, Trump spoke for more than 40 minutes about the Iran agreement, flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

Published on June 18, 2026

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  • While in Évian-les-Bains, France, Trump spoke for more than 40 minutes about the Iran agreement, flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, prompting political commentators and social media users to question Trump's mental and physical fitness.
Donald Trump's G7 Summit Speech Was A Hot A** Mess
NurPhoto / Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s G7 Summit turned out to be a disaster, leaving many wondering what is going on with the current occupant of the White House’s health.

Following his moment where he was caught wandering around before other world leaders had to direct him back to a G7 Summit photo op, Trump conducted a meandering speech on Wednesday that only sparked more questions about his health.

While in Évian-les-Bains, France, Trump spoke for more than 40 minutes about the Iran agreement, flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, prompting political commentators and social media users to question Trump’s mental and physical fitness.

“Even with the bronze plaster on his face, the president looks exceedingly unwell,” wrote former CIA case officer and political commentator Patrick Skinner on X (formerly Twitter).

Mikey Smith, deputy political editor for The Mirror, wrote, “This is one of the most erratic press conferences I think I’ve ever seen from Trump. He sounds like he’s got a rotten cold.”

“This is the dumbest speech in the history of speeches. My 7th grade speech for class secretary was better,” said Georgetown University professor Anthony M. Hopper on X.

Trump’s wild comments about his Iran deal weren’t the only head-scratching moments he committed; he also used the G7 Summit stage to revisit the 2020 election that he lost, claiming without a shred of evidence that it was rigged.

In a clip that is going viral, he may or may not have passed gas while pushing his election denial nonsense, and no, we are not kidding here.

Bruh.

The country will have to continue to slowly watch this demented man slowly wither away and take our best guess as to what is going on with him healthwise until the White House comes clean about Trump’s health.

Until that day arrives, you can see more reactions to Trump’s insane speech below.

Donald Trump’s Mental Fitness Questioned Following Absurd G7 Summit Speech was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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