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T.I. On Rappers Doing Verzuz Battles, "Poor People Activity"

T.I. On Rappers Doing Verzuz Battles, "Poor People Activity"

It’s safe to say T.I. won’t be stepping into a Verzuz battle anytime soon.

Published on June 23, 2026

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It’s safe to say T.I. won’t be stepping into a Verzuz battle anytime soon.

Months after challenging 50 Cent to a friendly showdown, the Atlanta rapper appears to have had a change of heart. During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, TIP revealed that he’s no longer interested in participating in the popular battle series.

“I don’t want to indulge in that side of life no more. I ain’t even interested, bruh. Ain’t no money over there in that sh*t bruh. That sh*t poor people activity. I’m 45, what I’m doing going back-and-forth with a n*gga man? Like, for what, bro?”

Joe Budden and his co-hosts respectfully pushed back on the idea, arguing that Verzuz is more of a celebration of two artists’ catalogs than a competition. However, the King of the South maintained his stance, adding that he’d only consider it if the money made sense.

At the same time, TIP admitted if there was one Verzuz matchup he would have liked to see, it would have been against Jeezy, given their history and relationship within Atlanta Hip-Hop.

For now, TIP appears to be focused on new music. His long awaited album, Kill The King, is scheduled to drop on Friday, June 26, and his unc anthem, “Let Em’ Kno,” is already making noise.

With a new album on deck and his attention locked in on his final project, T.I. is not entertaining a Verzuz battle at this very moment.

T.I. On Rappers Doing Verzuz Battles, "Poor People Activity" was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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