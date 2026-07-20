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Looks like we have some new Kendrick Lamar music coming sooner than expected.

After an historical 2024 that saw the Compton MC dominate headlines with his back-and-forth with Drake, release the knock-out blow “Not Like Us,” and cap off the year with GNX, Kendrick is back. Fans can expect his latest vocals when “How To Pray” drops on August 28.

The upcoming track is a collaboration between DJ Dahi and Amber Mark, with Kendrick lending a featured verse that already has fans counting down the days until its release.

Childish Gambino gave the world a sneak peek during his Gilga Radio show, previewing a snippet of the song and immediately sending social media into a frenzy.

As expected, Kendrick stans are loving what they’ve heard so far. One user wrote, “This song is way better than all the 3 drakes albums that had 80% words of bi## and f### and all those curse words. You can clearly tell difference in talent.”

Others were simply excited to hear Kendrick back in his bag, with one fan commenting, “This the Kendrick I love, sorry that GNX can stay over in LA.”

If the snippet is any indication, August 28 can’t come soon enough for Kendrick Lamar fans.

Childish Gambino Previews New Kendrick Lamar Song On Gilga Radio was originally published on hiphopwired.com