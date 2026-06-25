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The red carpet beauty trends celebrities keep investing in

From glowing skin to signature smiles, explore the red carpet beauty trends celebrities continue to spend money on to maintain their star power.

Published on June 25, 2026

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The red carpet beauty trends celebrities keep investing in
Unsplash.com royalty-free image #pxax5WuM7eY, 'link on bio.' uploaded by Rosa Rafael (https://unsplash.com/@rosarafael), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/assorted-make-up-brushes-closed-up-photography-pxax5WuM7eY on June 23rd, 2026. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

These days, it seems like beauty trends change on a daily basis. However, the red carpet trends are set to endure, from the lovely bixie cuts to icy inner corners.

Why are red carpet events so essential for beauty and fashion enthusiasts? It’s because every big event introduces a variety of patterns that catch the eye. The biggest trends trickle down and soon reach almost every corner of the earth.

Which Red Carpet Events Matter Most?

When we talk about red carpet events, we’re only really referencing a small group of global heavyweights. The “big four” events include:

  • Met Gala
  • Academy Awards
  • Cannes Film Festival
  • Grammy Awards

These events dominate the headlines because they rely heavily on celebrity star power. There are other happenings that carry tremendous weight in their industries, such as Fashion Weeks, but they’re a tier below the big four.

Which Beauty Trends Are In Right Now?

The great thing about the current crop of new beauty trends is that they don’t require too much effort to replicate. These four trends are the perfect examples:

1. Bixie Cuts

A full-on pixie cut doesn’t fit every face, but a bixie is more versatile. If you’re not sure what this is, imagine short layers in the back combined with longer pieces kissing the nape of the neck. Zendaya is the patron saint of this cut.

Prepping a bixie cut will usually involve using a styling gel or paste. A flat iron can help you curve your bangs or flick out the ends.

2. Soft Purple Shadow

Makeup looks that seem a little ethereal are all the rage lately. One of the biggest contributors to this trend is a wash of soft purple shadow. Even celebrities that don’t fully commit to violet often use it to complement their look.

When applying purple shadow, focus the color in the center of your lid, then blend toward the corners. Use beauty products that allow you to apply layers slowly.

3. Mermaid Strands

Here’s proof that long hair will never go out of style. The mermaid-like strands offer a romantic look that seems effortless. Even if your hair isn’t naturally curly, achieving those waterfall lengths is fairly simple with the use of:

  • Clip-in hair extensions
  • Crimping iron or hair waver
  • Texturising spray for the tousled bends

4. Icy Inner Corners

The Y2K, retro-futuristic look is back and more popular than ever. If you don’t want to commit to a full-on frosty lid, though, a pop to the inner corners will do. Both soft and metallic accents add a reflective element that can complete your look.

An icy finish helps define your eyes without relying on heavy contours. It’s best paired with a pretty smile, so don’t forget to visit a dentist in Pinehurst, NC!

Beauty Fashion Trends Made Easy

The beauty industry is a volatile beast, but some trends last longer than others. This is why red carpet events are so much fun: They allow us to see the future. Any new look that makes the waves there has already passed its hardest test.

Want to learn more about the latest beauty trends? At K97.5, we specialize in staying in touch with the fashion industry in all its stages!

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